Governor Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho-impacted counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left more than 181,000 Iowans without power as of Friday morning and cost at least four lives, three in Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left more than 181,000 Iowans without power as of Friday morning and cost at least four lives, three in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended a disaster proclamation for counties impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho until November 8, 2020.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties.

In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.

