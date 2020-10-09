Advertisement

Girl missing in Council Bluffs

Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) -

Council Bluffs police alerted the public to a missing girl Thursday night.

Stacey Gomez was last seen in Council Bluffs October 7, 2020
Stacey Gomez was last seen in Council Bluffs October 7, 2020(WOWT)

Stacey Gomez is 17. She was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 22nd Avenue and South 7th Street walking toward Sunset Park. Her family was worried for her safety and police were asking for help.

Stacey is about 5′3″, weighs 135 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes, and eyeglasses. She was wearing blue jeans, pink shoes, a gray T-shirt with Mickey Mouse on the front, and carrying a black sweatshirt.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call the Pottawattamie County Communications Center at 712-328-5737.

