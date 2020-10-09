Advertisement

Friday Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 185 new cases, 4 new deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 185 new cases for Friday and four new deaths. The total number of cases has reached 17,827.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community has reached 202. Three men and a woman over 70 have passed.

There have been 13,397 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
