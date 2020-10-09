Advertisement

COVID-19 rent assistance available in Sarpy, Cass Counties

It’s all hands on deck at the Sarpy County Housing Foundation as they work to distribute nearly $2 million in housing assistance.
By Tara Campbell
Oct. 9, 2020
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Relief is on its way to those struggling to pay rent in Sarpy and Cass Counties.

Thanks in large part not only to CARES Act funds but also local giving.

If you’ve been financially hit by the pandemic and are late on your rent or mortgage payments you can call or go online to get your name in for some help.

The program launched just over a week ago and so far they’ve received roughly 70 applications. They expect more to roll in as word spreads.

“In one day, we received 38 applications so at that rate we should be able to help 100 to 800 or even 1,000 families. We hope to help as many as we can by Dec. 31,” said Housing Foundation for Sarpy County Director of Community Services Monica Battreall. “We have a certain amount of allotted money that has to be spent by Dec. 31 that’s COVID-related, and then we have a lot of donors that have donated, too, that can go past that date.”

If you’re uncertain whether you’ll qualify for this assistance, they really are encouraging people to go ahead and apply -- either online or over the phone. Officials believe there are a lot of people out there who will qualify for these funds.

Applications will be approved on a first-come-first-served basis

And those who qualify can receive up to four months' worth of past-due rent or mortgage payments -- capping off at $4,000.

