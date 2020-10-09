Advertisement

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Warm and dry for the first half of the weekend

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday brings another warm October day, but Sunday finally brings some rain to the area.

Temperatures will cool from near record breaking highs to the 70s later this evening. Friday nights plans should be smooth sailing weather wise. Saturday morning starts in the upper 50s with light easterly winds. Winds become a little breezy during the day Saturday and highs will once again reach the lower 80s.

Sunday looks warm right now, too. Forecast highs in the mid 80s with windy conditions. Some gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible. You’ll notice an increase of clouds during the afternoon on Sunday, and eventually some rain will move in after 6pm. Even a few thunderstorms are possible, and could bring a damaging wind threat. Most places will only see a 1/4″ of rain or less, but the highest amounts may be closer to 1/2″.

Any lingering showers will wrap up Monday morning, and skies will gradually clear. Highs will be cooler near 70.

