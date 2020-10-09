Advertisement

Bailey Boswell trial: Pathologist explains Loofe’s cause of death

Bailey Boswell sat with her head down during the testimony about the autopsy of Sydney Loofe, whom she's accused of killing.
Bailey Boswell sat with her head down during the testimony about the autopsy of Sydney Loofe, whom she's accused of killing.(10/11 NOW)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The jury in the Bailey Boswell trial saw photos from Sydney Loofe’s autopsy Friday morning.

The pathologist who performed it described how she determined Loofe’s cause of death. Boswell, accused of participating in the killing and disposal of Loofe, sat with her head down during this entire testimony.

The doctor said she received Loofe’s body in 13 pieces and she started her autopsy by taking x-rays and photos of Loofe’s body. She said there were sharp cuts made and other evidence that helped her determine the cause of death.

“When your blood supply is cut off, it can cause what we call petechial hemorrhage and that’s a sign of strangulation,” Michelle Elieff said.

She also found some injuries that likely happened before Loofe’s death including an injury to her earlobe and a bruise on her head. The pathologist also discussed the tools used to dismember the body. Later on, those will be compared to the tools Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell bought the day they believe Loofe was killed.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

State Supreme Court rejects Hastings divorce appeal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected a Hastings man’s argument that the state’s no-fault divorce law was unconstitutional.

News

Nebraska Medicine hosts breast cancer awareness event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nebraska Medicine holds 'Brake for Breakfast' event to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 185 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Vacant house fire at 41st & Lafayette spreads next door

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Record warmth on the way this afternoon!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting off Friday on a very warm note with temps in the 60s along with a south breeze.

News

South Omaha eyesore could become much more

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A dangerous eyesore in south Omaha could become a vibrant commercial center in the near future.

News

Maddia Groff

Updated: 16 hours ago
Maddia Groff Marian

News

Eye opening plan for eyesore

Updated: 16 hours ago
A dangerous eyesore in south Omaha could become a vibrant commercial center in the near future.

News

Call for interpreters at debates

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recent debates included a lot of interrupting, arguing and even yelling, but no sign language interpreters.

News

ORBT adding bus lanes to downtown

Updated: 16 hours ago
Bus lanes are a big city amenity coming to the downtown metro when ORBT buses start running on Nov. 18.