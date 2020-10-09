Advertisement

Athlete of the week: Marian’s Maddia Groff

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marian softball advances out of A-3 districts with a big hand from a sophomore pitcher. One who is having one of the best seasons in the state.

Maddia Groff is in her second year pitching for the Crusaders and she’s making big progress with a couple dozen starts. She earned the win in 18 of the team’s first 21 victories. She’s also top three in the state in strikeouts.

She sent 220 hitters back to the dugout in her first 121 innings. That’s an average of almost two strikeouts per inning.

Each Marian player is very important because with COVID-19 the varsity roster has been trimmed down to just ten players. It’s a way to limit exposure and be as safe as possible.

Marian only has one state title in school history, that was in 2015.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Martinez and McCaffrey push each other as Huskers prepare for week one

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Nebraska football coaches and players are meeting with the media viz Zoom following practice on Thursday morning. Running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco are expected to speak as well as up to three players.

Sports

Changes to the course and big demand for volunteer positions at 2021 U.S. Senior Open

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Anticipation is strong for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club. A group of 2,200 volunteers will help host the championship and less than half of those positions are available.

Sports

Huskers working toward a better front seven

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Last year was last year and the Huskers are working toward keeping it that way in terms of a rushing defense that was statistically in the bottom half of the country.

Sports

Brotherly Love: Creighton Prep football program has 14 sets of brothers

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
As you go down the list, there are quite a few things that could’ve brought the Creighton Prep football team together this season.The first thing that comes to mind is a huge comeback win against Millard West in week five.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Papio’s trip to Lincoln Southeast.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Grand Island vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Grand Island at Papio South.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton Prep vs. North Platte

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever coverage of Creighton Prep at North Platte.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Albert vs. Tri Center

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever action from St. Albert and Tri Center in Council Bluffs.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Millard South vs. Lincoln Pius X

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Millard South on the road at Lincoln Pius X.