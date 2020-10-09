Athlete of the week: Marian’s Maddia Groff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marian softball advances out of A-3 districts with a big hand from a sophomore pitcher. One who is having one of the best seasons in the state.

Maddia Groff is in her second year pitching for the Crusaders and she’s making big progress with a couple dozen starts. She earned the win in 18 of the team’s first 21 victories. She’s also top three in the state in strikeouts.

She sent 220 hitters back to the dugout in her first 121 innings. That’s an average of almost two strikeouts per inning.

Each Marian player is very important because with COVID-19 the varsity roster has been trimmed down to just ten players. It’s a way to limit exposure and be as safe as possible.

Marian only has one state title in school history, that was in 2015.

