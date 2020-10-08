Advertisement

Thursday Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 195 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 195 new cases for Thursday. The total has reached 17,642.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community remains at 198.

There have been 13,279 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 7 COVID-19 update
Oct. 6 COVID-19 update
Oct. 5 COVID-19 update
Oct. 4 COVID-19 update
Oct. 3 COVID-19 update
Oct. 2 COVID-19 update
Oct. 1 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 176 new cases, 1 death

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

State

Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses Iowa’s all-time high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials are giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.