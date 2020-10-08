Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small cluster of COVID-19 has been identified at a fraternity on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

Phi Kappa Theta fraternity has seven cases of the coronavirus.

The house self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

