Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small cluster of COVID-19 has been identified at a fraternity on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

Phi Kappa Theta fraternity has seven cases of the coronavirus.

The house self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

Click here to see the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard

