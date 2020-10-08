Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small cluster of COVID-19 has been identified at a fraternity on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Phi Kappa Theta fraternity has seven cases of the coronavirus.
The house self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.
Click here to see the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard
