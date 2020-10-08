Advertisement

Second Presidential Debate between Trump & Biden to go virtual

Presidential debate
Presidential debate(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face off in Miami. Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

