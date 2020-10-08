Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More clouds, wind and haze to round out the week as the warmth holds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cool start turns into a warm afternoon on this Thursday. We’ll have a few more high clouds and a batch of wildfire smoke that moves in as well. Even with those clouds, I still think we can jump into the lower 80s.

Thursday warmth (WOWT)

Southeast winds will increase to 30 mph at times today as a little more humidity returns to the area to round out the week. Still dry enough that the wind and dry vegetation could cause any open burning to get out of control not only today but Friday too.

Breezy Thursday (WOWT)

Record highs are likely Friday as we climb to near 90 degrees with a SW wind 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. The record is 88 degrees set in 1928. The only thing that could possibly get in the way of the record would be thicker than expected wildfire smoke moving in from the west.

Pushing 90 Friday (WOWT)

Highs in the 80s are likely to continue right into the weekend though before a rain chance returns to the forecast Sunday night.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

