Repairs to begin on levee protecting farmers and interstates in Pottawattamie County

The Vanman levee was damaged in the 2011 flood; leaving behind two major breaches
By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When historic flood waters hit in 2019 the Vanman levee wasn’t much help. Two major breaches are still left unrepaired from the flood in 2011.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot to figure out that if you have unmitigated flood water flows from the north and you have major transportation systems south of that eventually the cumulative is going to have some type of impact,” said Doug Reed, Emergency Management Director, Pottawattamie County.

The Missouri River’s overflow spilled onto farmers' fields as it made its way towards I-29 and I-680.

“It makes you feel good to know repairs are going to get done,” said Bob Hansen, who farms in the area. “They’ve had quite the time up there with getting everything lined up and done.”

It’s taken nearly 10 years to get a plan in motion largely because the levee runs through the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge.

“This was a pretty unique situation with the levee sitting on federal land and a lot of the discussions and coordination that has to happen to make these repairs a reality,” said Reed.

And nearby farmers are hoping the disputes are over. The local levee district just awarded a contract and work is expected to get underway soon.

“Everything is slated right now to have those holes filled, the plan is, by the end of the year,” said Reed. “So those holes will be completed by the time we get to next flood season.”

It’s a big relief for farmers who don’t want to take another hit next season.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen this winter in the mountains with snowfall, so it’s nice to know we’re ready for that again,” said Hansen.

The breaches along the Vanman levee are among the final few in need of repair north of Council Bluffs. The $2 million price tag on these latest repairs will be covered by state and federal funds

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

