Renters struggle to get assistance

The number of eviction cases in Douglas County is beginning to rise once more.
By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrations are mounting as renters in need struggle to get assistance amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Commissioners heard from people calling the application process overly complicated.

They’re now considering doing away with some of the requirements.

In a somewhat urgent manner Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee took steps towards making it a whole lot easier for people to successfully apply for rental assistance.

This comes as the county only has until the end of December to distribute the $10 million in CARES Act funds they’ve set aside for people in need of rent assistance.

To date, they’ve spent nearly $2.5 million of those funds and are now looking to streamline the application process by removing the requirement for supporting documentation.

“Other programs have a simple check-off yes, no, yes, no -- and we’re looking at going with that so people can just attest to the fact that yes they meet the guidelines for income, or I meet the guidelines employment, or I meet the guidelines for impact of COVID-19. This exists in other programs for businesses and other entities and it should exist for people as well,” said Douglas County Commissioner James Cavanaugh.

As far as when you may see any changes to this online application, Cavanaugh said it will likely have to be voted on by the commissioners first; and that’s not likely to happen for another couple of weeks.

But if it does get the go-ahead, he said it really shouldn’t take that long to get the changes made online so people can start applying.

You don’t need to wait to apply for rental assistance.

If you’re in need of some help and have been financially impacted by COVID-19, you can go to the county’s website and get that application filled out.

Just be sure to read through the instructions and gather all the necessary documentation you’ll have to submit.

