Record early-voting, registration continues in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2020 election is drawing more people to the polls in Douglas County than ever before and there are also more new voters planning to get involved in this year’s election.

Politicians are still debating the issues of the upcoming election.

While voters are lining up to cast their ballots. Sean McCarthy and Scott Glasser are voting early because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“My partner is 85 and we made a decision that we would vote early,” Glasser said.

“Last month compared to this month it’s hard to know what it’s going to be like in a month or even like three weeks for Omaha,” McCarthy said.

Early voting at the Election Commissioner’s Office has been brisk and more voters are requesting early ballots.

“You know, we’re still getting in about 1,000 requests a day,” said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse. “We have almost 45,000 ballots returned already.”

While a record number of people are voting early, there’s also a growing number of people registering to vote.

“In August and in September we both gained about 4,000 voters each month,” Kruse said. “I’m confident we’ll be over 370,000 which will be an all-time record high for Douglas County, probably be in the 72-range I’m guessing, which is great.”

Kruse said there are a lot of issues drawing people to the polls this year and he believes Nebraska’s votes could be relevant in the 2020 election.

"It could all come down right here to Omaha, Nebraska on whose going to elect the president but this time possibly could be a little more realistic than other years but we’ll just wait and see, he said.

Residents can register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office at 12220 W Center Road until Oct. 23. The last day to register online, at the DMV or other avenues is Oct. 16.

