Advertisement

Record early-voting, registration continues in Douglas County

The 2020 election is drawing more people to the polls in Douglas County than ever before and there are also more new voters planning to get involved in this year’s election.
The 2020 election is drawing more people to the polls in Douglas County than ever before and there are also more new voters planning to get involved in this year’s election.
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2020 election is drawing more people to the polls in Douglas County than ever before and there are also more new voters planning to get involved in this year’s election.

Politicians are still debating the issues of the upcoming election.

While voters are lining up to cast their ballots. Sean McCarthy and Scott Glasser are voting early because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“My partner is 85 and we made a decision that we would vote early,” Glasser said.

“Last month compared to this month it’s hard to know what it’s going to be like in a month or even like three weeks for Omaha,” McCarthy said.

Early voting at the Election Commissioner’s Office has been brisk and more voters are requesting early ballots.

“You know, we’re still getting in about 1,000 requests a day,” said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse. “We have almost 45,000 ballots returned already.”

While a record number of people are voting early, there’s also a growing number of people registering to vote.

“In August and in September we both gained about 4,000 voters each month,” Kruse said. “I’m confident we’ll be over 370,000 which will be an all-time record high for Douglas County, probably be in the 72-range I’m guessing, which is great.”

Kruse said there are a lot of issues drawing people to the polls this year and he believes Nebraska’s votes could be relevant in the 2020 election.

"It could all come down right here to Omaha, Nebraska on whose going to elect the president but this time possibly could be a little more realistic than other years but we’ll just wait and see, he said.

Residents can register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office at 12220 W Center Road until Oct. 23. The last day to register online, at the DMV or other avenues is Oct. 16.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Bacon, Eastman debate for 2nd Congressional district votes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at the Omaha Press Club at noon Thursday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Record warmth possible Friday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Another very warm day across the metro, but we could be even warmer Friday. Temperatures may approach 90 degrees, setting a new record high.

News

Record warmth possible Friday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Another very warm day across the metro, but we could be even warmer Friday. Temperatures may approach 90 degrees, setting a new record high.

News

Rep. Don Bacon & Kara Eastman debate

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., debated Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at noon Thursday at the Omaha Press Club.

News

Douglas County simplifies relief process

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Frustrations are mounting as renters in need struggle to get assistance amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Renters struggle to get assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Frustrations are mounting as renters in need struggle to get assistance amid the pandemic.

News

FULL VIDEO: Bacon-Eastman debate - Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Democratic challenger Kara Eastman debate live from the Omaha Press Club.

News

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment claim numbers update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released their unemployment numbers for last week.

Crime

Former Catholic school principal appears in federal court on child pornography charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The former principal at All Saints School in Omaha from 2006 to 2018 who is facing child pornography charges appeared in federal court on Thursday.

News

Mercy High School’s fall fundraiser goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Like so many others, Mercy High School was forced to get creative with its annual fall fundraiser. It’s typically a food drive, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the school is opting for a more socially distant way to raise money. So this year, the fall fundraiser is a virtual 5K.