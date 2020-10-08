Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment claim numbers update

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.(AP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their unemployment numbers for last week.

Nebraska

Nebraska has reported 3,199 new regular unemployment claims and 1,770 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.

There were 16,525 weeks of continued regular unemployment and 34,713 weeks of continued PUA.

Iowa

Iowa reported 4,730 initial claims. There were 4,139 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 591 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weeks was 51,666.

Iowa also reported a total of $3,511,200.00 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation for last week.

