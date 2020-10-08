Advertisement

More positive cases of COVID-19 within NDCS

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said four more staff members within the department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The fourth staff member is employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW).

All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 166. One hundred and sixteen of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Renters struggle to get assistance

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Frustrations are mounting as renters in need struggle to get assistance amid the pandemic.

News

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment claim numbers update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released their unemployment numbers for last week.

Crime

Former Catholic school principal appears in federal court on child pornography charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The former principal at All Saints School in Omaha from 2006 to 2018 who is facing child pornography charges appeared in federal court on Thursday.

News

Mercy High School’s fall fundraiser goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Like so many others, Mercy High School was forced to get creative with its annual fall fundraiser. It’s typically a food drive, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the school is opting for a more socially distant way to raise money. So this year, the fall fundraiser is a virtual 5K.

Politics

Bacon, Eastman debate for 2nd Congressional district votes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at the Omaha Press Club at noon Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 195 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Quick change crew hits metro - 10 PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
A crew of thieves has hit metro stores to steal from cash registers, but clerks don’t realize the money is gone until it’s too late.

News

UNO Police look for missing and endangered man with dementia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The UNO Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Imafedia Okhamafe who was last seen in the vicinity of UNMC.

First Alert Weather

Drought continues to worsen with limited rain chances in sight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Drought conditions persist in the area with little rain on the way.

Weather

Drought Monitor released Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Another cool start turns into a warm afternoon on this Thursday. We’ll have a few more high clouds and a batch of wildfire smoke that moves in as well.