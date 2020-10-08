Advertisement

Mercy High School’s fall fundraiser goes virtual for 2020

Display case at Mercy High promotes 5k event, Oct. 8, 2020
Display case at Mercy High promotes 5k event, Oct. 8, 2020(Emily Dwire)
Oct. 8, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like so many others, Mercy High School was forced to get creative with its annual fall fundraiser. It’s typically a food drive, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the school is opting for a more socially distant way to raise money. So this year, the fall fundraiser is a virtual 5K.

“We decided to change it up and try to find something that was better for the girls to do,” said Sarah Paladino, the school’s director of events.

The students at Mercy are required to raise money annually through their fall and spring fundraisers, and the money raised supports the school’s Tuition Assistance Program that more than 80% of Mercy families rely on.

Sophomore Abby Mills says she and her classmates are coming up with creative ways to participate in the Mercy Monarch 5K.

“It’s whatever you can do to get to 5K. You can cartwheel, you can run, jumping jacks whatever you want to do,” said Abby who also created a promotional video for the fundraiser.

Paladino says it’s also a good way to bring the school together during trying times.

“Right now, with the way that everything is, we need those good feelings, we need to bring in something fun and energetic and this is that component,” she said.

She also hopes there’s some extra incentive for the girls to raise as much money as possible. Prizes are up for grabs based on how much money they raise. If they raise $200 they get a Mercy High School scrunchie. If they raise $300 they get a 5K t-shirt, and if they raise $400 or more they get a blue and gold polka-dot tutu. Paladino said they wanted the prizes to be fun for the girls.

As for Abby, she says she’ll probably end up walking most of the 5K, but she’s happy to support her school any way she can.

“I like helping out Mercy and just raising money and doing goofy things to help out Mercy."

The Mercy girls have until October 31 to complete the 5K and raise the money. More information about the 5K and how to donate can be found on the school’s website.

