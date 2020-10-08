Martinez and McCaffrey push each other as Huskers prepare for week one

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - While all signs point to Adrian Martinez starting at quarterback for the Huskers against Ohio State on October 24, there is still an open quarterback competition.

Martinez doesn’t mind.

“Luke’s been pushing me and I love it, I’m here for the competition,” Martinez said about Luke McCaffrey.

While talking to the media via Zoom on Thursday, Martinez said he knows there’s always going to be a quarterback competition and that the best guy will be the one on the field.

That being said, he’s happy with his health and how things are going.

“We learn a lot from each other,” McCaffrey said.

The redshirt freshman got to see live action last year and he thought it was very beneficial.

There is a chance that McCaffrey and Martinez could both end up on the field at the same time for certain plays, something we saw last year.

“That can create stress for a defense,” quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said.

Verduzco added that ultimately, those playing time and scheme decisions will be made by head coach Scott Frost.

The team plans to scrimmage at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Verduzco said how the QB’s perform in the scrimmage won’t weigh into the decision any more than a normal practice would.

Whoever is at quarterback, they’ll have more weapons to work with this year at wide receiver and in the backfield.

Running backs coach Ryan Held told the media that he feels confident about his room.

“We have some depth and good pieces to work with,” Held said.

He noted the leadership from senior Dedrick Mills, and the experience and speed from Rahmir Johnson, who also got to gain experience on the field last year without giving up his redshirt year.

Something notable Held also mentioned is that because of the depth they now have with young guys like Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, Wan’Dale Robinson will primarily focus on being a slot receiver this year after he spent some time in the backfield last year out of necessity.

