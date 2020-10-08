Advertisement

Martinez and McCaffrey push each other as Huskers prepare for week one

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - While all signs point to Adrian Martinez starting at quarterback for the Huskers against Ohio State on October 24, there is still an open quarterback competition.

Martinez doesn’t mind.

“Luke’s been pushing me and I love it, I’m here for the competition,” Martinez said about Luke McCaffrey.

While talking to the media via Zoom on Thursday, Martinez said he knows there’s always going to be a quarterback competition and that the best guy will be the one on the field.

That being said, he’s happy with his health and how things are going.

“We learn a lot from each other,” McCaffrey said.

The redshirt freshman got to see live action last year and he thought it was very beneficial.

There is a chance that McCaffrey and Martinez could both end up on the field at the same time for certain plays, something we saw last year.

“That can create stress for a defense,” quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said.

Verduzco added that ultimately, those playing time and scheme decisions will be made by head coach Scott Frost.

The team plans to scrimmage at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Verduzco said how the QB’s perform in the scrimmage won’t weigh into the decision any more than a normal practice would.

Whoever is at quarterback, they’ll have more weapons to work with this year at wide receiver and in the backfield.

Running backs coach Ryan Held told the media that he feels confident about his room.

“We have some depth and good pieces to work with,” Held said.

He noted the leadership from senior Dedrick Mills, and the experience and speed from Rahmir Johnson, who also got to gain experience on the field last year without giving up his redshirt year.

Something notable Held also mentioned is that because of the depth they now have with young guys like Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, Wan’Dale Robinson will primarily focus on being a slot receiver this year after he spent some time in the backfield last year out of necessity.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Changes to the course and big demand for volunteer positions at 2021 U.S. Senior Open

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Anticipation is strong for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club. A group of 2,200 volunteers will help host the championship and less than half of those positions are available.

Sports

Huskers working toward a better front seven

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Last year was last year and the Huskers are working toward keeping it that way in terms of a rushing defense that was statistically in the bottom half of the country.

Sports

Brotherly Love: Creighton Prep football program has 14 sets of brothers

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
As you go down the list, there are quite a few things that could’ve brought the Creighton Prep football team together this season.The first thing that comes to mind is a huge comeback win against Millard West in week five.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Papio’s trip to Lincoln Southeast.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Grand Island vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Grand Island at Papio South.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton Prep vs. North Platte

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever coverage of Creighton Prep at North Platte.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Albert vs. Tri Center

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever action from St. Albert and Tri Center in Council Bluffs.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Millard South vs. Lincoln Pius X

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Millard South on the road at Lincoln Pius X.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Lincoln East vs. Millard West

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
Week six coverage of Lincoln East at Millard West.