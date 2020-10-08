Advertisement

LIVE AT NOON: Bacon, Eastman debate for 2nd Congressional district votes

(KOLNKGIN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at noon Thursday at the Omaha Press Club.

The debate will be moderated by 6 News investigative reporter and weekend anchor Brian Mastre.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page. The debate will also be aired on Channel 6.2 at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Presidential Debate between Trump & Biden to go virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: 14 hours ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine joins Republican Party

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is joining the Republican Party.

News

Early voting begins in Nebraska & Iowa

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
|
By Richard Ochoa
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Nebraska and Iowa voters can vote early, beginning Monday, October 5, 2020.

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and candidates posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking News

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

State

Nebraska officials assure election secure; state prepared for Medicaid expansion

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update Wednesday morning on the security of the November election as well as the expansion of Medicaid, which goes into effect on Thursday.

National Politics

Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All of that was evident from the outset.