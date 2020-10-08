LIVE AT NOON: Bacon, Eastman debate for 2nd Congressional district votes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at noon Thursday at the Omaha Press Club.

The debate will be moderated by 6 News investigative reporter and weekend anchor Brian Mastre.

The debate will also be aired on Channel 6.2 at 5 p.m. Saturday.

