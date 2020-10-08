LIVE AT NOON: Bacon, Eastman debate for 2nd Congressional district votes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at noon Thursday at the Omaha Press Club.
The debate will be moderated by 6 News investigative reporter and weekend anchor Brian Mastre.
