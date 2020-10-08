Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal appears in federal court on child pornography charges

Burki, who served as a principal at multiple catholic schools in Nebraska, faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Facing child pornography charges, the former principal at All Saints School in Omaha appeared in federal court Thursday.

Marlan Burki of Tecumseh, who was principal at the school from 2006 to 2018, is facing a federal charge of producing child pornography. If convicted, he could face 15 to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Burki will not be eligible for release as the case unfolds. According to court records, “based upon the information presented, and the explicit nature of the crime to a child who has yet to be identified, that the defendant needs to stay detained. There is a substantial risk of harm to the public.”

Court records also state that there is probable cause to believe that Burki is a man known to the FBI as “John Doe 42.” The FBI Omaha Division sent out a picture of “John Doe 42” on Sept. 30, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The FBI said on Sept. 30 he “may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

The U.S. Attorney stated in court Thursday that multiple teachers who worked with Burki brought the picture the FBI released of "John Doe 42″ to the principal’s attention stating it closely resembled Burki.

Two people, a law enforcement official and a former coworker of Burki, said that the picture of “John Doe 42” is not Burki.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides on Thursday, the judge ruled there is probable cause to believe that Burki is the wanted man.

Burki has also served as the principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice.

WOWT 6 News contributed to this report.

