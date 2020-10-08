Advertisement

Drought continues to worsen with limited rain chances in sight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning and it’s more of what we have already experienced. Drought conditions continue to worsen with the area of severe drought growing the most since last week. We continue to be over 1 foot of rain below average for the year and fall and October are starting off dry as well.

Rainfall needed
Rainfall needed(WOWT)

The one and only rain chance in the forecast is Sunday night into Monday morning and it likely won’t amount to enough to help much. Up to a half inch of rain is possible Sunday night from any rain or isolated storms that develop. More details are included in the video above

