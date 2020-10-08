Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Record warmth possible Friday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Feeling more like Summer once again across the metro with mainly sunny skies and breezy southeast winds. Temperatures topping out in the low 80s around the metro this afternoon. We’ll cool back into the 70s after sunset, but winds remain a bit on the breezy side into the overnight. That will help to keep temperatures from dropping quite as much as the last few night, with lows only falling into the middle 60s which is well above average for this time of year.

Winds will increase out of the south and southwest on Friday, becoming gusty by the afternoon. The winds along with sunny skies will help to bring a very warm day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to right around 90 degrees. With a high of 90, we are likely to set a new record high on Friday, breaking the old record of 88 degrees set back in 1928.

Temperatures will moderate a bit over the weekend, but we will still be very warm. Highs on Saturday fall back into the low 80s, but mid 80s are likely on Sunday. Winds may be quite gusty on Sunday out of the southwest, keeping temperatures way above average. A cold front will push through the area Sunday night, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms, and a drop in temperatures for early next week. However, with highs in the 70s we still remain above average for the middle of October! We’ll stay mild through at least Wednesday before things start to turn cooler by the end of next week.

