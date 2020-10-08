Businesses learn to adapt in pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Businesses across the nation are struggling during the pandemic.

But, many are finding a way to stay afloat.

Virtuoso Pizzeria is just one example of that.

“We’re just trying to really survive. Be calm like a duck and paddle underwater right?” says David Losole, owner of Virtuoso Pizzeria.

David Losole, his wife and sons run this small pizzeria in Benson.

Like most other restaurants across the nation, they’re struggling.

Unlike most places, they’re changing the way things run around here.

“Just taking a little moment to reinvent ourselves here and give Benson a little something of what I wanted to do in the beginning which we kind of lack right now,” says Losole.

Losole took out his first ever loan to expand this into a deli and market.

He’s also getting some new ovens from Italy to expand his pizza making operations.

“Basically you’re borrowing money against yourself, betting that you’re going to pass this time and feel like if you can pass this time you’ll be maybe, I don’t know the proper term maybe bulletproof because this is the worst time ever,” says Losole.

Losole says he always tries to look at the glass half full, even during this tough time.

That’s a message he hopes to pass along to others dealing with the same thing.

“As long as you don’t freak out i think you’ll be OK. You can’t control your day.”

