Breaking down the hospital occupancy rate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It may be alarming when you see 88% of medical and surgical beds are full and 93% of ICU beds are full but area hospitals said not to panic.

“We’ve been 93-percent occupancy off and on for years. I mean that happens all the time that’s a steady-state for us,” CHI CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said.

Both CHI and UNMC said it’s an occupancy rate they can comfortably handle right now because it isn’t an overwhelming number of COVID patients. In the metro, there are 129 people hospitalized for COVID.

“We look at the data every day and quite frankly at his point are not concerned,” Robertson said.

The reason so much attention is given to hospitalization occupancy is that if there is a sudden spike in cases like we have seen recently. It could mean there might not be enough beds if there is a sudden rush of deathly ill people.

“The assumption that if you get sick we’ll have a hospital bed for you is a false assumption. We can fill,” UNMC head of the ICU Dr. Daniel Johnson.

UNMC doctors are warning the combination of a flu season and raising COVID numbers could be bad.

“The thought of having a flu season and a COVID-19 pandemic on top of it at the same time makes us extremely uneasy,” Johnson said.

But colleagues at CHI are feeling more at ease when it comes to flu. Some countries in the southern hemisphere experience a mild flu season over the winter which just wrapped up.

“Everybody prepares for these surges in demand and.. I mean that’s what we do in health care so I’m less worried about it,” Robertson said.

