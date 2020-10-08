Advertisement

Benson business honors Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with mural

By Ashly Richardson
Oct. 8, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A brand new mural went up Wednesday in the Benson neighborhood.

The owner of Found Vintage Market says she really wanted to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Owner Laci Mulick says her business is female-owned and operated.

She says this mural has a personal meaning for her and she wanted to share that with the Benson community.

“We wouldn’t be who we are today if it wasn’t for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She’s done some really great things and it’s important to empower women and that’s really what she did,” says Laci Mulick, owner of Found Vintage Market.

Local artist Dany Reyes created the mural.

He was able to get the entire thing painted in one afternoon.

Mulick says she has no plans to stop after this mural.

She wants to do a series.

So, every other month a new mural will feature a historic woman who helped empower others.

