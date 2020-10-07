Advertisement

Wednesday PM Update: Hurricane Delta moving over the Gulf of Mexico

By Clay Ostarly and Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Delta remains a category 2 storm with 100 mph winds, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Delta has moved back over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico, and will likely regain some strength soon. The latest track has shifted a bit west, and the cone of uncertainty no longer includes the New Orleans area. Unfortunately, Delta appears to be taking a closer aim at areas already devastated by Hurricane Laura earlier this season.

Delta is expected to re-intensify to category 3 or near category 4 strength before weakening a bit just before landfall on Friday. Tropical Storm, Storm Surge, and Hurricane Watches have been posted from Galveston, TX to Mobile, AL.

