Advertisement

Wednesday Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 176 new cases, 1 death

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 176 new cases for Wednesday. The total has reached 17,447.

The health department also is reporting one new death. A man over 70 has passed. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community is now 198.

There have been 13,163 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 5 COVID-19 update
Oct. 4 COVID-19 update
Oct. 3 COVID-19 update
Oct. 2 COVID-19 update
Oct. 1 COVID-19 update
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update
Sept. 28 COVID update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives update on Iowa’s COVID-19 response

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials are giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

Latest News

National

Trump slams brakes on COVID-19 stimulus talks, stocks tumble

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The decision comes despite the threat of more worker furloughs and layoffs and as many households are struggling in the coronavirus-stricken economy.

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

Coronavirus

Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance, now set to end just before Thanksgiving

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
The City Council will decide during its meeting Tuesday afternoon whether to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

National Politics

Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.