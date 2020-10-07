Wednesday Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 176 new cases, 1 death
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 176 new cases for Wednesday. The total has reached 17,447.
The health department also is reporting one new death. A man over 70 has passed. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community is now 198.
There have been 13,163 reported recoveries.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
