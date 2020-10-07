'Mask mask baby’: Teachers release song encouraging kids to wear masks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Omaha Public School teachers is reminding their students to “mask mask baby” by adding their own bit of flare.

Set to the tune of “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, it’s sure to get anyone tapping their toes along with the beat.

“4th-grade squad," Alissa Christensen, a fourth-grade teacher at Dundee Elementary School said with a laugh.

That’s OPS’s newest — and maybe only — fourth-grade teacher band.

“Yeah, put it on there, the Fourth-grade Squad,” Benjamin Darling, another fourth-grade Dundee Elementary School teacher said.

While the band name seems to still be in progress — even though they already have shirts — the teachers are seasoned pros. With more than 30 years of combined experience, mostly falling on Darling’s shoulders, the trio knew they had to do something to help get their students used to wearing masks in the classroom.

“We talked about as a team wanting to make sure the kids were thinking positively about masks, not like oh I have to wear this all day," Christensen said. "So we thought maybe a funny video would help.”

Originally, the single debuted on back to school night. However, with kids finally in classrooms this week, ‘Mask Mask Baby’ was released a second time.

“Well I mean, like we put this work into it. Might as well release a hit like this to the public because they deserve to have it,” Darling explained.

He’s using the term “hit” loosely...

Darling and Christensen handled the music video, while DJ Kimberly Zimmerer dropped the lyrics.

So far, the students love it.

“During remote learning, kids are supposed to be muted at certain times," Zimmerer said. "There would be times a kid would be unmuted, and you would just hear ‘Mask Mask Baby’ so I know the kids, they know the refrain quite well.”

All of the kids singing along, while learning more about a message to keep themselves and others safe. Maybe they’ll pick up a thing or two about some older hits along the way.

At this point, no album drop is on the horizon, but we’re hoping to hear more from the Fourth-grade Squad soon.

