Advertisement

State explains backlog of autopsies in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Human Services said it’s a lack of resources causing the long delays. A problem Iowa funeral homes said they’re no stranger to.
The Iowa Department of Human Services said it’s a lack of resources causing the long delays. A problem Iowa funeral homes said they’re no stranger to.(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Human Services said it’s a lack of resources causing the long delays. A problem Iowa funeral homes said they’re no stranger to.

“It was pre-pandemic. It’s been an issue going on for quite a while with the state medical examiners office,” Iles Funeral Home director John Wild said.

96 of Iowa’s 99 counties send bodies to the state medical examiner in Ankeny for autopsies. Only nine people in Iowa are trained to perform them, four of which work at the state office. This lack of trained professionals means families can wait for weeks to bury a loved one.

“It’s just brutal for them to have to wait that period of time until they can experience support from family and friends when a death occurs,” Wild said.

A heartbreaking wait a Council Bluffs family experienced recently when their 2-year-old died.

“I felt like that was unacceptable. It’s unacceptable for anybody. We’re already dealing with a pretty hefty tragedy and to think about mom’s little girl sitting up there just waiting,” The aunt of 22-year-old Ellie, Jamie Behrend said.

Autopsies are performed when sudden, unnatural, suspicious, or violent deaths happen. Five years ago the state performed around 700 a year, but that number swelled to over 1,000 in 2019.

Ellie’s family was able to sign paperwork forgoing an autopsy, but they want to see changes so other Iowans aren’t stuck in their shoes.

“Having her back here doesn’t make everything better but at least we know where she is, mom knows where she is. Mom can be at peace we can put her to rest,” Behrend said.

The state is trying to hire more people to help with the caseload but it can take up to a year to hire someone because the workforce is so limited. The state is working with lawmakers to get more resources to address the problem and help families get closure.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bellevue residents weigh in on merits of mask ordinance

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
While Omaha City Council voted to extend its mask ordinance communities outside the Metro also face the question of whether to require masks.

News

New Omaha trash program- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fifty-four days and counting. That’s how long Omaha neighborhoods will have to wait to see those new trash and recycling cans be put to use.

News

Former principal arrested- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A former principal at All Saints School is facing a federal charge of producing child pornography, according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

News

Omaha mask ordinance extended into November - 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City Council voted 5-2 during its meeting Tuesday afternoon to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

Latest News

News

State Sen. Ernie Chambers running as write-in candidate for commissioner - 5PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
State Sen. Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role and replace Commissioner Chris Rodgers in Douglas County’s third district.

News

Child birth in ambulance - 5PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woman gives birth in an ambulance.

News

Mask ordinance extended in Omaha - 5PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City Council voted 5-2 during its meeting Tuesday afternoon to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

Crime

Former Omaha Catholic school principal facing child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A former principal at All Saints School has been recently charged with producing child pornography, according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

News

Trash questions answered as Omaha prepares to switch collectors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Fifty-four days and counting. That’s how long Omaha neighborhoods will have to wait to see those new trash and recycling cans be put to use.

News

Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers discusses write-in campaign for Douglas County Commissioner

Updated: 5 hours ago
Senator Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role as County Commissioner replacing Chris Rodgers in the Douglas County’s third district.