Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More October warmth ahead as some record heat looms

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting a bit warmer this morning as most locations are 5 to 10 degrees warmer to start Wednesday. If you liked the warmth we had Tuesday, we’re in line for another round of it today! Highs will reach the mid 80s with abundant sunshine.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Not much of a breeze today with northeast wind at 5-15 mph and a few gusts up to 20 mph. The wind will kick up more on Thursday and Friday this week gusts out of the south up to 30 mph likely. Upper level winds will also be out of the west dragging a little more wildfire smoke into the area. Even with that haze we’ll still reach the lower 80s Thursday and a record of 90 is likely Friday. Cooler lower and mid 80s return for the weekend both Saturday and Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Record Heat
Record Heat(WOWT)

