Advertisement

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2.
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police released details Wednesday of its investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a case that has sparked nationwide protests.

Mayor Greg Fischer said it was important to release the investigative files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.” Much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings that were released last week, he said.

“I urge all to be sensitive that these files contain information and images that are traumatic and painful,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release.

The files include investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers' body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.

Some items were redacted, blurred or withheld for privacy or legal reasons. Photos and videos of Taylor were “blurred out of respect,” police said.

Audio of personal conversations that officers had while their body cameras were activated were redacted. Those conversations “had nothing to do with the scene or case,” police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Politics

LIVE: Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine joins Republican Party

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is joining the Republican Party.

National Politics

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

First Alert Weather

Wednesday PM Update: Hurricane Delta moving over the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Mallory Schnell
Hurricane Delta remains a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

News

Mask ordinance vs. mandate following Omaha City Council’s decision

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
We’ve heard the terms for months, mask mandate. Many people in Omaha are following the mandate by wearing a mask while in public, but words do matter.

National Politics

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The tweets came hours after Trump sent the market into a sudden tailspin with his declaration that his representatives should halt talks with Democrats on a stimulus effort for the economy until after the election.

National

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

National

Hurricane Delta leaves damage in Cancun

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Damage in Cancun after hurricane Delta hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.