Omaha couple stranded in Cancun as Hurricane Delta makes landfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple is back at their resort tonight after being evacuated to a shelter as Hurricane Delta made landfall.

The Huffs were supposed to be enjoying the start of their marriage at a resort in Cancun.

Instead, Hurricane Delta made its way to the resort town and the Huff’s were forced to take shelter at an elementary school.

“We got something slipped under our door around 7:45 am that said there would be an evacuation,” says Grace Huff.

The Huff’s say Delta made landfall just before two Wednesday morning.

“We were kind of just watching the rain, the rain was sometimes blowing hard but nothing really drastic,” says Grace Huff.

Ethan and Grace say they were finally able to get back on a bus and go back to the resort late Wednesday afternoon.

That’s when they got a first-hand look at some of the damage from Hurricane Delta.

“There was two telephone poles that were completely wiped out and about 200 feet of cable that was all on the ground,” says Ethan Huff.

“Yeah, a lot of broken foliage is more of it,” says Grace Huff.

The Huff’s say they never felt in danger. They also say this was a trip they’ll never forget.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.