Mask ordinance vs. mandate following Omaha City Council’s decision

Mask ordinance extended; Sarpy County has mixed feelings - 4PM
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve heard the terms for months, mask mandate. Many people in Omaha are following the mandate by wearing a mask while in public, but words do matter.

The word mandate is defined as an authoritative command especially a formal order from a superior court or official to an inferior one.

The word ordinance is defined as a law set forth by a governmental authority.

“Me as a lawyer I don’t consider those two to be necessarily the same thing,” said Matt Kuhse, city prosecutor.

Matt Kuhse is the city prosecutor. Kuhse says the COVID-19 pandemic has made the term common language as many city’s issue mask mandates to fight off the virus.

“It’s a term that people understand when they hear it, if someone hears the term mask mandate, I think they know what it means,” said Kuhse. “What the council is actually doing is they are passing an ordinance, a law.”

The Omaha City Council extended its mask ordinance at their last city council meeting

Page thee of the ordinance reads in part, “all individuals five and older shall wear a face covering while indoors in a public place.”

Page six of the ordinance spells out the penalties. A misdemeanor for violating the ordinance and a 25 dollar fine for each incident

But some members of Omaha’s City Council say right now their ordinance or law has no teeth.

“But as we all know there is no enforcement of this law, that is another reason why I believe the rates are going up there hasn’t been one citation issued under this ordinance,” said Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram.

Council President Chris Jerram went on to say, there is a section of our community who refuse to follow the law and wear a mask during the pandemic.

We did ask Omaha Police why no citations have been issued to those violating the city’s mask ordinance.

Omaha police responded with a statement, it reads in part, “the police have been doing compliance checks, the department’s focus has been to educate the community and gain voluntary compliance, we have been successful in obtaining voluntary compliance and have not had to issue any citations.”

Last week Omaha Police told us they had received about 150 complaints against people not complying with the city’s mask ordinance.

