Advertisement

Iowa conservationists work to remove invasive plant once believed to be helpful

(WDBJ)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A conservation effort in Iowa is weeding out a pest that was once believed to be useful. Now it’s a threat to Iowa’s woodlands and prairies.

Standing up to 15 feet with egg-shaped leaves and dotted with berries, there’s more to exotic bush honeysuckles than meets the eye.

“Back in the 70s and 80s, they thought that it was a great plant for wildlife,” said Matt Dollison with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Turns out, the dense shade it creates isn’t so great after all.

“It takes over our native plants like this native prairie and chokes it out and eventually this would become too shaded for the prairie to grow,” said Dollison.

So, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources along with volunteers and the non-profit Trees Forever are all at this property a few miles north of Iowa Western.

“What we’re trying to do today is just show an example of how people can address some of the invasive species in their own backyard so getting out here and doing it hands-on,” said Brad Riphagen, with Trees Forever.

Volunteers have up to 260 acres of honeysuckle left to remove at this site, it’ll end up going to good use.

The Omaha zoo has already come by once today. Most of this honeysuckle will be taken back to the zoo to feed hooved animals and elephants.

The DNR says the best way to get rid of these pests is by hand or machine.

Those who had good intentions have a chance to clear the mess they made.

“I’m trying to take out some of the problem that I caused back in the 70s, but I had good intentions,” said John Klein, a volunteer.

Bush honeysuckle is different than native honeysuckle plants. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the invasive plant also depletes soil moisture and can poison other plants.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 176 new cases, 1 death

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

State

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives update on Iowa’s COVID-19 response

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials are giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

News

Storage unit dispute threatens Omaha woman’s credit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A shock comes in the mail for an Omaha customer years after settling-up on a lease. The concern isn’t just about disputing back rent but the effects on credit for the future.

News

'Mask mask baby’: Teachers release song encouraging kids to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A group of Omaha Public School teachers is reminding their students to mask mask baby by adding their own bit of flare. Set to the tune of Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice, it’s sure to get anyone tapping their toes along with the beat.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

10AM Update: Hurricane Delta to move back over water today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Hurricane Delta remains a category 2 hurricane with 105mph winds with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Politics

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine joins Republican Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is joining the Republican Party.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More October warmth ahead as some record heat looms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting a bit warmer this morning as most locations are 5 to 10 degrees warmer to start Wednesday.

News

Marvin Sewing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
WWII veteran & Silver Star recipient Marvin Sewing died at the age of 101

News

Bellevue residents weigh in on merits of mask ordinance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
While Omaha City Council voted to extend its mask ordinance communities outside the Metro also face the question of whether to require masks.

News

State explains backlog of autopsies in Iowa

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Iowa Department of Human Services said it’s a lack of resources causing long delays. A problem Iowa funeral homes said they’re no stranger to.