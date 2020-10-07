Iowa conservationists work to remove invasive plant once believed to be helpful

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A conservation effort in Iowa is weeding out a pest that was once believed to be useful. Now it’s a threat to Iowa’s woodlands and prairies.

Standing up to 15 feet with egg-shaped leaves and dotted with berries, there’s more to exotic bush honeysuckles than meets the eye.

“Back in the 70s and 80s, they thought that it was a great plant for wildlife,” said Matt Dollison with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Turns out, the dense shade it creates isn’t so great after all.

“It takes over our native plants like this native prairie and chokes it out and eventually this would become too shaded for the prairie to grow,” said Dollison.

So, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources along with volunteers and the non-profit Trees Forever are all at this property a few miles north of Iowa Western.

“What we’re trying to do today is just show an example of how people can address some of the invasive species in their own backyard so getting out here and doing it hands-on,” said Brad Riphagen, with Trees Forever.

Volunteers have up to 260 acres of honeysuckle left to remove at this site, it’ll end up going to good use.

The Omaha zoo has already come by once today. Most of this honeysuckle will be taken back to the zoo to feed hooved animals and elephants.

The DNR says the best way to get rid of these pests is by hand or machine.

Those who had good intentions have a chance to clear the mess they made.

“I’m trying to take out some of the problem that I caused back in the 70s, but I had good intentions,” said John Klein, a volunteer.

Bush honeysuckle is different than native honeysuckle plants. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the invasive plant also depletes soil moisture and can poison other plants.

