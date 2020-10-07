Advertisement

Experienced thieves use surprising technique to con metro store clerks

(WCAX)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of thieves has hit metro stores to steal from cash registers, but clerks don’t realize the money is gone until it’s too late.

A pair of con artists will steal from this Walmart salesclerk by using deception as a weapon.

Investigator Matt Barrall with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said, “They are very practiced. They know exactly what to say, and they know exactly what to do in order to confuse the store clerk.”

They start by paying for a small item with a one-hundred-dollar bill.

“And she’s asking her to make more change for it. But she still has the $100. But she’s mixing it up again she’s and this is how they do it,” said Barrall.

Two teenage clerks are taken for a hundred dollars each.

“With a secondary party that acts to both confuse the clerk and to block off the transaction from anyone else who may be trying to watch it,” said Barrall.

Jason Pruitt is a seasoned clerk working at a Waterloo convenience store.

He said, “I never give them whatever they just gave me back. Keep their money separate from what is now going to be our drawer money.”

Jason’s boss is a retired deputy who spent 40 years in law enforcement.

“You give them their change and they say oh that’s not right, I don’t want this anymore, give me back my hundred. Well, the transaction is already made.”

That means closing the cash drawer which the young Walmart clerks didn’t do.

“Big red flag is when they ask to touch the money back before you’ve closed the register,” said Barrall.

The investigator hopes someone can identify the theft suspects armed with quick hands and fast talk.

If you recognize the suspects involved in the quick-change thefts call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-stop.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

