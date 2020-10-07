Advertisement

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine joins Republican Party

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, he was calling for a grand jury to review the shooting death of James Scurlock during protests downtown Saturday night. (WOWT)
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, he was calling for a grand jury to review the shooting death of James Scurlock during protests downtown Saturday night. (WOWT)(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is joining the Republican Party.

Kleine, who came under scrutiny this summer after announcing days after the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during protests in the Old Market that no charges would be filed against the business owner who fired the fatal shot. He later called for a grand jury investigation that resulted in an indictment of manslaughter for Jake Gardner.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Republican Party, Klein will be welcomed at an event Wednesday afternoon at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer, Congressman Don Bacon, and Mayor Jean Stothert are expected to be among those in attendance.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting begins in Nebraska & Iowa

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
|
By Richard Ochoa
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Nebraska and Iowa voters can vote early, beginning Monday, October 5, 2020.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and candidates posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking News

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.

Latest News

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

State

Nebraska officials assure election secure; state prepared for Medicaid expansion

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update Wednesday morning on the security of the November election as well as the expansion of Medicaid, which goes into effect on Thursday.

National Politics

Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All of that was evident from the outset.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said it is backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

State

Former Nebraska GOP chairman Chuck Sigerson dies at 75

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Nebraska Republican Party chairman and former Omaha City Council president Chuck Sigerson has died after a decade-long battle with complications from a heart attack.