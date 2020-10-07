David’s Evening Forecast - Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The summer-like warmth continues! We started Wednesday in the upper-40s and lower-50s, but plentiful sunshine once again warmed us into the 80s for the afternoon hours. Our average high for this time of year is 69°.

Clear skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with breezier conditions and highs in the low to mid-80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures approaching 90° by the afternoon! The record high for Omaha on October 9th is 88° (set in 1928) so we’ll likely be breaking that. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph both Thursday and Friday, but the return of smoky haze may limit warming just a tad.

We’ll stay in the 80s this weekend, with dry conditions on tap for any of your outdoor plans. Our one big rain chance arrives Monday, with highs in the 60s and 70s moving back in next week.

