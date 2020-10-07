Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The summer-like warmth continues! We started Wednesday in the upper-40s and lower-50s, but plentiful sunshine once again warmed us into the 80s for the afternoon hours. Our average high for this time of year is 69°.

Clear skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with breezier conditions and highs in the low to mid-80s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures approaching 90° by the afternoon! The record high for Omaha on October 9th is 88° (set in 1928) so we’ll likely be breaking that. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph both Thursday and Friday, but the return of smoky haze may limit warming just a tad.

We’ll stay in the 80s this weekend, with dry conditions on tap for any of your outdoor plans. Our one big rain chance arrives Monday, with highs in the 60s and 70s moving back in next week.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Latest News

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Full sunshine today helped to warm us back into the mid 80s, feeling more like mid-August than October! A few more clouds and a little haze moves in for tomorrow, but we stay very warm. Temperatures could push record highs by Friday!

First Alert Weather

Wednesday PM Update: Hurricane Delta moving over the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Mallory Schnell
Delta has moved back over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico, and will likely regain some strength soon.

First Alert Weather

The science of fall foliage: Why do leaves change color?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
As we transition into fall, the daylight hours become shorter and shorter, and trees begin to transition as well.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More October warmth ahead as some record heat looms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting a bit warmer this morning as most locations are 5 to 10 degrees warmer to start Wednesday.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Plentiful sunshine takes us through the rest of the week with highs in the 80s!

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
A very Summer-like day across the metro, temperatures warming into the middle 80s! Temperatures will stay warm this evening, but quickly dip after sunset. Lows will fall into the 50s by morning. However more warmth is on the way for the rest of the week!

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Delta strengthens into a Category 4 storm

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
The latest track on Hurricane Delta as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summerlike warmth sticks around all week!

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Plentiful sunshine takes us through the rest of the week with highs in the 80s! Omaha could even break the record high Friday (88 degrees set in 1928).

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - October warmth locked in place this week!

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:19 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
It will be a chilly start to the day as you step out the door but rapid warming is likely after sunrise.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
The very warm conditions will continue through the middle part of the week.