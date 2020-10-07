Advertisement

Changes to the course and big demand for volunteer positions at 2021 U.S. Senior Open

Omaha Country Club will host the the 2021 U.S. Senior Open(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anticipation is strong for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club. A group of 2,200 volunteers will help host the championship and less than half of those positions are available. A lot of demand nine months out from the first round.

It was a similar story seven years ago when the U.S. Senior Open was contested at the same course However there will be other differences in July and many of them will be within the ropes. The golfers will find a different test. The members have added almost 200 yards in length, all the bunkers have been modified or redesigned plus several fairways have been expanded.

It doesn’t stop there, explains 2021 U.S. Senior Open Co-General Chairman Patrick Duffy, " We re-grassed our greens with a different type of bent grass, it should be a little bit of a different challenge for them and we’re pretty excited about what it will present."

For those interested in volunteer opportunities you can sign up at www.ussenioropen.com

There are also ticket options and hospitality options available on the site as well, plus much more.

The championship will happen July 5th-11th.

