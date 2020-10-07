Advertisement

Bellevue residents weigh in on merits of mask ordinance

While Omaha City Council voted to extend its mask ordinance communities outside the Metro also face the question of whether to require masks.
By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the Omaha City Council voted to extend its mask ordinance Tuesday, communities outside the Metro also face the question of whether to require masks.

A woman wears a mask outdoors, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A woman wears a mask outdoors, during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Ann Pierret /WJRT)

6 News was in Sarpy County where the positivity rate is rising.

“I believe that it should have been installed a long time ago. It would have reduced the number of casualties and the number of people getting sick and passing it around to other people,” said Jenika Jennings.

Dottie Schott, said, “I think it would be a great idea, the more protection we can have the better. and until this is over or starts to settle down we need the protection.”

And there’s no sign of the virus settling down anytime soon. Sarpy County has climbed back up above a 10 percent positivity rate. The mayor of Bellevue told 6 News, as of right now, there’s no need for a mask mandate.

“It almost feels like we have one, so I think the public has got on board with the idea that we’re all in this together and let’s do the right thing,” said Mayor Rusty Hike, noting the cities are working together and taking their cues from the county health department.

“For right now I think everybody’s doing the right thing,” said the mayor. “The numbers are up a little bit, but we’ll see where they go.”

Mayor Hike reminding people to respect businesses requiring masks.

“We’ve had some people who’ve been really frustrated by the masks, but it’s for everyone’s safety,” said Becky Alexander, general manager of The Game Shoppe in both Bellevue and Omaha. “I feel it’s much easier at our Omaha location. We don’t have to say, ‘please bring in a mask, or please wear a mask’. it’s required.”

The majority of people 6 News spoke with said they believe masks are necessary, but stopped short of saying the government should require it.

“I don’t know if there should be a mandate because it depends where you are at,” said Jim White. “You can keep your social distance and stuff.but you should be a good citizen and make sure don’t pass it on to someone else.”

Bellevue’s mayor said the city has determined the only legal way it could implement a mask ordinance would be through the county health department; adding that it would take an agreement with his fellow mayors in the county before really pushing for one.

