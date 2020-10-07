Bailey Boswell Trial day 10: Witnesses discuss Loofe’s brush with Trail at Menards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Day ten of the Bailey Boswell trial wrapped up in Lexington, Nebraska with nine different witnesses testifying before the jury.

The first witnesses, discussed Boswell and Trail’s purchases at Home Depot on Nov. 15.

Rebecca Villalobos, confirmed that a purchase was made by Trail and Boswell that morning and that she provided the receipt to the police department.

The receipt lists several items, including a Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Drop cloths, blades, a hack saw, tin snips, blades and a utility knife. Villalobos said she helped Lincoln Police Investigator Chris Milisits walk through the store and purchase the same items Trail and Boswell bought.

Milisits testified next. He said he became involved with the investigation when asked to retrieve surveillance video from the Home Depot and Menards.

Milisits said when he reviewed the video, he couldn’t get a close look at what Boswell and Trail purchased, so he decided to buy them himself.

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster also asked Milisits about a photo he received from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 5.

Lancaster said it was a photo of a cornfield from Trail’s Facebook page that was captioned that it could hold “other bodies,” but Milisits said claims that there were other bodies were never confirmed.

The next witnesses was Chris Hamblin, director of security for Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs. He said he got involved in the case when asked to look up Boswell’s name in their system. He said he was able to pull up the date and time Boswell entered the hotel and compile video from throughout her entire stay.

Prosecutor Mike Guinan said Boswell, Trail and Katie Brandle, who was known to be friends with them, checked into the Holiday Inn and Suites at Ameristar Casino on Nov. 17 through Nov. 19.

They’re seen on surveillance video walking through the casino and using slot machines.

Next, Pam Wright, who works at the Border’s Inn and Suites in Grand Island testified that Boswell, Trail and Brandle checked into her hotel under Brandle’s name on Nov. 19 and stayed until Nov. 22.

After checking out of the hotel in Grand Island, Boswell, Trail and Brandle traveled to Kearney.

Ayla Frerichs, the general manager at the La Quinta Inn, said Brandle checked the three of them into the hotel around 1:00 p.m. on the 22nd.

Frerichs said they had requested an early check in and a first floor room, she said she happened to have a room available and allowed them to check in early. They’re seen on video carrying their luggage into the hotel room. Just ten minutes later, they’re seen carrying their luggage back out and leaving.

“I remember thinking it was really weird,” Frerichs said. “I was talking about it with my front desk gal and we remarked that it was odd they would come in and leave.”

Frerichs said she checked the room after to make sure there was nothing wrong with it and she found it was clean. The toilet hadn’t been used and the only items left behind was a Lunchable and piece of cardboard. She said they never came back.

The next witnesses went back to Trail and Boswell’s activities on Nov. 15, specifically Trail’s visit to Menards that afternoon.

Dave Bulgren, an investigator with Menards said he collected surveillance video from the Menards on North 27th street from that day for police. He also provided the receipt showing the items Trail purchased, an air freshener, cotton cord, Draino, protein bars, a thermometer and lighters. The Lincoln Police Investigator walked the jury through that video.

The first clip they showed Loofe walking into Menards at 11:57 a.m. Then, at 12:01, Trail walks in after her. A different angle from inside the store shows Trail and Loofe in the same frame at 12:01 for less than a second.

Loofe doesn’t acknowledge him, Trail looks over his shoulder at her.

By 12:20, Trail leaves the store.

At 6:01 p.m., Loofe is captured on video for the last time, leaving her shift at Menards.

Next, one of Loofe’s friends, Terra Gerhig testified.

“Sydney was my best friend,” Gerhig said.

Gerhig knew Loofe for five years, they had worked together at Menards. She said her last conversation with Loofe was about her date with Boswell.

The night of the 14th, Loofe texted Gerhig that she “just finished hanging out with a super cute girl.” The texts continued, with Loofe expressing that she was concerned that Boswell had a boyfriend, because she wasn’t interested in men.

The last text she sent Gerhig was “I’ll take her with a grain of salt,” referring to Boswell.

Next, Special Agent Mike Maseth testified, covering several different topics. First he addressed the items purchased at Home Depot. He said none of the items were ever found. He also talked about the phone found along Highway 41 in Saline County. He said they knew it was Loofe’s because a number on the back of the phone matched a number found on an empty phone box in Loofe’s apartment.

However, Maseth said they weren’t able to get any data off of it because it was too damaged.

Maseth then talked about a photo investigators found on Boswell’s phone. In the photo, she’s wearing a navy blue star patterned pajama pants. A pair of pants in the same pattern, but bleached orange, were found in Clay County with Loofe’s body. Maseth said he tried to contact the company who made the pants.

“I was looking to find dye-lots to find out what color pajama pants they made,” Maseth said.

Maseth said he found out the company went bankrupt in 2017 and there were no records.

Something else found on Boswell’s iCloud was an unpublished video addressing Loofe’s disappearance. In the video she said she had nothing to do with it and she had been cooperating with the police, but her name was still being put out there. She said she hoped Loofe was found.

While this video was playing in the courtroom, Boswell hid part of her face.

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster brought up several photos from Loofe’s iCloud. He said there were photos of Loofe in various stages of undress, photos of Loofe posing with drugs and photos of conversations she had about relationships she had with men.

Maseth said out of more than 1400 photos, only a handful were of this nature. Most were of family and friends.

