10AM Update: Hurricane Delta to move back over water today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Delta remains a category 2 hurricane with 105mph winds with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Delta (Delta)

Delta is expected to move back over warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico soon, and will likely regain some strength. The latest track has shifted a bit west, and the cone of uncertainty no longer includes the New Orleans area. Unfortunately, Delta appears to be taking a closer aim at areas already devastated by Hurricane Laura earlier this season.

Delta is expected to re-intensify to category 3 or near category 4 strength before weakening a bit just before landfall on Friday. Tropical Storm, Storm Surge, and Hurricane Watches have been posted from Galveston, TX to Mobile, AL.

