Westroads Mall cancels trick or treating event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westroads Mall has decided to cancel its trick or treating event this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The statement says, “While many aspects to shopping center operations and programming have changed or been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the well-being of our community-- especially our littlest guests-- remains our highest priority.”

They hope to bring back the event in 2021.

