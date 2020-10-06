Advertisement

Westroads Mall cancels trick or treating event

The CDC released guidelines for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westroads Mall has decided to cancel its trick or treating event this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The statement says, “While many aspects to shopping center operations and programming have changed or been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the well-being of our community-- especially our littlest guests-- remains our highest priority.”

They hope to bring back the event in 2021.

