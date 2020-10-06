Advertisement

UPDATE: Hours-long standoff in Eagle ends without arrest

By 10/11 NOW and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff in Eagle ended after hours Monday night when authorities executed a search warrant of a home and did not find the suspect inside.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, a 911 call detailed an armed man who was making terroristic threats while driving around in a Cadillac SUV.

The suspect was said to have stopped at a residence near a used car dealership at 3rd Street and Highway 34, according to NSP.

Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant after hours of attempting to contact the man inside. A search of the home revealed the man was not inside the home.

A cell phone and a handgun were located inside the residence, according to NSP.

NSP said the incident remains under investigation.

---Previously reported story---

There’s a massive law enforcement presence off of Highway 34 in Eagle tonight. There are reports of a standoff. Eastbound Highway 34 is closed at 5th Street due to the incident. Nebraska State Patrol troopers are on the megaphone calling out the suspect to come out and surrender.

According to NSP, the standoff is with a possibly armed suspect named Richard Carr. NSP had received reports of Carr threatening another individual with a gun at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. NSP isn’t sure if Carr is armed or not.

Carr is currently inside a house. NSP attempted to contact Carr by phone multiple times, but have failed.

According to a 10/11 NOW reporter, law enforcement is entrenched at a local business as additional officers appear on the scene. An armored vehicle is on the move towards the house. Omaha Police’s Able One , a helicopter, is flying overhead.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Omaha trash program- 6:30PM

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Fifty-four days and counting. That’s how long Omaha neighborhoods will have to wait to see those new trash and recycling cans be put to use.

News

Former principal arrested- 6:30PM

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A former principal at All Saints School is facing a federal charge of producing child pornography, according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

News

Omaha mask ordinance extended into November - 6:30PM

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The City Council voted 5-2 during its meeting Tuesday afternoon to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

News

State Sen. Ernie Chambers running as write-in candidate for commissioner - 5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
State Sen. Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role and replace Commissioner Chris Rodgers in Douglas County’s third district.

News

Child birth in ambulance - 5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Woman gives birth in an ambulance.

Latest News

News

Mask ordinance extended in Omaha - 5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City Council voted 5-2 during its meeting Tuesday afternoon to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

Crime

Former Omaha Catholic school principal facing child porn charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A former principal at All Saints School has been recently charged with producing child pornography, according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

News

Trash questions answered as Omaha prepares to switch collectors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Fifty-four days and counting. That’s how long Omaha neighborhoods will have to wait to see those new trash and recycling cans be put to use.

News

Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers discusses write-in campaign for Douglas County Commissioner

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senator Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role as County Commissioner replacing Chris Rodgers in the Douglas County’s third district.

News

EMTs, ER doctor help deliver baby in the back of an ambulance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Being able to do this professionally was certainly an emotional high, it was exciting and it’s always good to see a good result with mom and baby getting through it safely,” says Dr. Eric Ernest, UNMC Emergency Dept.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Delta strengthens into a Category 4 storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
The latest track on Hurricane Delta as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico