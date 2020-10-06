UPDATE: Hours-long standoff in Eagle ends without arrest

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff in Eagle ended after hours Monday night when authorities executed a search warrant of a home and did not find the suspect inside.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, a 911 call detailed an armed man who was making terroristic threats while driving around in a Cadillac SUV.

The suspect was said to have stopped at a residence near a used car dealership at 3rd Street and Highway 34, according to NSP.

Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant after hours of attempting to contact the man inside. A search of the home revealed the man was not inside the home.

A cell phone and a handgun were located inside the residence, according to NSP.

NSP said the incident remains under investigation.

---Previously reported story---

There’s a massive law enforcement presence off of Highway 34 in Eagle tonight. There are reports of a standoff. Eastbound Highway 34 is closed at 5th Street due to the incident. Nebraska State Patrol troopers are on the megaphone calling out the suspect to come out and surrender.

According to NSP, the standoff is with a possibly armed suspect named Richard Carr. NSP had received reports of Carr threatening another individual with a gun at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. NSP isn’t sure if Carr is armed or not.

Carr is currently inside a house. NSP attempted to contact Carr by phone multiple times, but have failed.

According to a 10/11 NOW reporter, law enforcement is entrenched at a local business as additional officers appear on the scene. An armored vehicle is on the move towards the house. Omaha Police’s Able One , a helicopter, is flying overhead.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

