Advertisement

Tuesday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports case update

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Mills County update

The Mills County Public Health Department reports 39 new cases since its last report on September 29. The community total is now 221.

There have been 143 recoveries and the number of deaths remains at 1.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 100 new cases for Tuesday. The total has reached 17,271.

The health department also is reporting one new death. A man over 70 has passed. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community is now 197.

There have been 13,076 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 5 COVID-19 update
Oct. 4 COVID-19 update
Oct. 3 COVID-19 update
Oct. 2 COVID-19 update
Oct. 1 COVID-19 update
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update
Sept. 28 COVID update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

Coronavirus

FDA discloses vaccine guidelines blocked by White House

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

National Politics

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

National

AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

National Politics

White House staff, Secret Service eye virus with fear, anger

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn’t abide by strict isolation protocols.

National

Trump returns to White House, still infectious

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Trump returns to the White House still battling coronavirus.

National

COVID threat could rise heading into holiday season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A study from Massachusetts General Hospital found that easing pandemic social distancing measures immediately erased public health gains against the virus.