Tuesday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports case update

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Mills County update

The Mills County Public Health Department reports 39 new cases since its last report on September 29. The community total is now 221.

There have been 143 recoveries and the number of deaths remains at 1.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 100 new cases for Tuesday. The total has reached 17,271.

The health department also is reporting one new death. A man over 70 has passed. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community is now 197.

There have been 13,076 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.