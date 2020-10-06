Trash questions answered as Omaha prepares to switch collectors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fifty-four days and counting. That’s how long Omaha neighborhoods will have to wait to see those new trash and recycling cans be put to use.

Soon there will be no more trash bags and overfilled trash cans lining city streets.

Work crews are busy setting up and delivering two 96-gallon carts to each Omaha residence, one for garbage and one for recycling.

It’s garbage day for Melany Arias, she thinks the new carts will dress up the neighborhood.

“I think it will be better because you don’t have so much trash out worrying about how many cans you have to buy for your trash,” said Arias.

Justin Gallagher, general manager FCC Environmental Services said, "There’s not going to be any loose trash out there anymore right, you’re not going to have rodents getting into your trash you’ve got covered containers with lids.

Gallagher says they will bring in 72 new trucks. The trucks will be environmentally friendly, powered by compressed natural gas.

The rear loading trucks will work east of 72nd Street where there will be alley pickups and the streets are tighter, these actually you wheel the cart right up to the tipper you’ll run the handle the cart will tip.

The side loading-trucks will work in the more open spaces west of 72nd street.

“They’ll have the automated arm comes out retrieves the container dumps it without them ever having to get out of the truck,” said Gallagher.

One set of trucks will pick up garbage only, other trucks will be assigned to pick up recyclables only.

The big 96-gallon carts have a 335-pound weight limit.

Mary and Craig Bircher say they might need a smaller cart.

“The big can is way more than we need as two people our children are out of the house now,” said Mary.

The city has put out information, officials want you to use the 96-gallon cart for 90 days, if it’s too big, you can switch to a smaller 48-gallon cart.

FCC will set up collection points for you to drop off your old trash cans, or you can put them in the new waste cart if they fit.

You won’t be able to use your old garbage cans once the new program begins.

Omaha will soon put an end to the old way of garbage collecting, hard back-breaking work replaced with modern trucks and modern collection methods.

The old garbage cans collected by FCC will be recycled. As for yard waste, for six weeks in the spring and six weeks in the fall, a separate yard waste truck will pick up paper yard waste bags at no extra cost.

