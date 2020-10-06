Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - October warmth locked in place this week!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a chilly start to the day as you step out the door but rapid warming is likely after sunrise. With little to no wildfire smoke to get in the way, we’ll be able to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Tuesday
Tuesday(WOWT)

Lighter winds at 10-20 mph out of the west southwest will try to gust to near 25 mph this afternoon too. Perfectly sunny skies likely continue into Wednesday with another warm day in the 80s. I would expect a bit more wildfire smoke to return Thursday and Friday this weekend causing a bit more of a hazy sky. Highs will still be in the 80s though with near record highs in the upper 80s likely Friday.

Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(WOWT)
Friday records
Friday records(WOWT)

