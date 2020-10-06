Rusty’s Morning Forecast - October warmth locked in place this week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a chilly start to the day as you step out the door but rapid warming is likely after sunrise. With little to no wildfire smoke to get in the way, we’ll be able to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Tuesday (WOWT)

Lighter winds at 10-20 mph out of the west southwest will try to gust to near 25 mph this afternoon too. Perfectly sunny skies likely continue into Wednesday with another warm day in the 80s. I would expect a bit more wildfire smoke to return Thursday and Friday this weekend causing a bit more of a hazy sky. Highs will still be in the 80s though with near record highs in the upper 80s likely Friday.

Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Friday records (WOWT)

