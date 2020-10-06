Poll watchers normal part of election process

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This election has put a spotlight on poll watchers, especially last week when President Donald Trump urged his supporters to go to the polls and watch very carefully.

Poll watchers are a normal part of the election process. They can be partisan or non-partisan.

They often work with the local election commissioner.

″There’s lots of poll watchers this year from the political parties and some nonprofit groups and so you know we welcome them," said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Poll workers are highly trained, they move you through the voting process, Kruse explained.

Poll watchers are still part of the democratic process.

They have a right to observe eight feet from the ballot box and the election commission expects to hear from them ahead of their arrival.

“If poll watchers see something that they think is not going accordingly or maybe isn’t going in the right direction, we want them to contact us immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, the non-partisan organization Civic Nebraska has had volunteers conduct election protection programs since 2012.

“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for making poll observers, a relevant topic right now. They record interactions and report back any issues such as machine failures voter confusion, stuff like that,” said John Cartier, Civic Nebraska’s director of voting rights.

Most calls to Civic Nebraska have been about races missing from ballots and voters asking if they incorrectly marked something, ruining their vote.

Kruse says whether partisan or not, most poll watchers share the same interest in making every vote count.

Both parties in Nebraska have been requesting poll watchers.

You will see them wearing badges at polling places.

