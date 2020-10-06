Advertisement

Omaha doctors share warning after COVID-19 spike

In a tweet, Monday the President said not to be afraid of COVID-19. Nebraska Medicine and UNMC doctors said in a Monday press conference that recent cases and hospitalization numbers in Nebraska mean you should be.
In a tweet, Monday the President said not to be afraid of COVID-19. Nebraska Medicine and UNMC doctors said in a Monday press conference that recent cases and hospitalization numbers in Nebraska mean you should be.(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a tweet, Monday the President said not to be afraid of COVID-19. Nebraska Medicine and UNMC doctors said in a Monday press conference that recent cases and hospitalization numbers in Nebraska mean you should be.

“This is potentially a perfect storm for Nebraska,” UNMC Assistant vise chancellor for health security training, Doctor John Lowe said.

As Omaha city council members question whether they should extend the mask ordinance Tuesday, local health leaders said now is the time to double down not get lazy.

“I don’t think this is the time to rescind the mask mandate for the city of Omaha. This is the time to expand that mandate throughout the state,” Head of infectious disease at UNMC Dr. Mark Rupp said.

Doctors are blaming loosening restrictions for a record spike in cases.

“We know how to beat this virus but we’ve gotten complacent. COVID-19 has now killed nearly 500 Nebraskans and more are likely to die if we don’t take immediate action,” Dr. Lowe said.

Doctors said they are constantly learning more about the virus. That includes using an experimental cocktail of drugs to treat it, including some the president took while hospitalized.

“We’re using them in a responsible way in which patients who meet indications are receiving the appropriate medication or we’re giving them in a study situation to fully elucidate how helpful they are and in what population they should be used in,” Dr. Rupp said.

The doctors' take-home point of the conference: if we don’t slow the spread we will not have enough hospital spaces this winter.

“We all have the power to slow this down but if people do not change the way we are currently behaving we are not going to have the capacity. The assumption that if you get sick we’ll have a hospital bed for you is false. Lincoln can fill, Omaha can fill, Grand Island can fill all of our hospitals can fill up,” UNMC chief of critical care Doctor Daniel Johnson said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

News

3 Nebraska initiatives on gambling

Updated: 1 hours ago
Organizers say once the constitution is changed to allow gambling in Nebraska -- the state will never be the same.

News

ACLU sues Omaha Police over summer protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ACLU of Nebraska on Monday has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and police officials alleging excessive force.

News

Early voters get out to cast ballots despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
With election day just weeks away, Iowa and Nebraska both opened up to early voting Monday.

Latest News

News

Douglas County’s COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
According to the Douglas County Health Department, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases jumped to 12.5 percent.

News

Staying safe for in-person voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
With election day just weeks away, Iowa and Nebraska opened up to early voting Monday.

News

Concerning rise in COVID-19 infections

Updated: 4 hours ago
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is increasing. It jumped nearly 2 percent in just a week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like temperatures this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Sunny and breezy conditions today brought a big warm up. More summer-like weather is expected through much of this week.

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
The ACLU of Nebraska on Monday has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and police officials alleging excessive force.

News

Nebraskans speak for, against gambling initiative at state capitol

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Organizers say once the constitution is changed to allow gambling in Nebraska -- the state will never be the same.