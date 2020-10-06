LIVE: Omaha City Council considers extending mask ordinance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council will decide during its meeting Tuesday afternoon whether to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

The council heard public comment — and from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour — last week on the ordinance that is set to expire Oct. 20.

