LIVE: Omaha City Council considers extending mask ordinance

Ahead of public comment at the end of its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Omaha City Council members heard a report on COVID-19 from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour and discussed the face mask ordinance.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council will decide during its meeting Tuesday afternoon whether to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

The council heard public comment — and from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour — last week on the ordinance that is set to expire Oct. 20.

Watch a livestream of the council discussion below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

