Advertisement

Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers discusses write-in campaign for Douglas County Commissioner

Senator Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role as County Commissioner replacing Chris Rodgers in the Douglas County’s third district.
Senator Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role as County Commissioner replacing Chris Rodgers in the Douglas County’s third district.(WOWT)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role and replace Commissioner Chris Rodgers in Douglas County’s third district.

“My blood is in this community. This community is in my blood,” Chambers said.

The Nebraska state senator addressed voters in a livestream interview Tuesday morning along with national racial and climate justice advocate, Anthony Karefa Rogers-Wright.

Chambers spoke on the current pandemic, climate change, and coal-fired plants in certain communities.

“Coal, even so-called ‘natural gas’ — these kinds of things are not beneficial. That’s why they’re always in communities that are powerless, virtually powerless politically,” Chambers said.

He also criticized Rodgers for his support on the new juvenile justice center in downtown Omaha.

“He cannot pretend to not know how damaging it is to a community to have so many of its children locked up,” Chambers said.

Rodgers responded with the following statement:

As a write-in candidate, Chambers would need at least five percent of the total vote in order for the Election Commission to report and tally his votes specifically.

In order for a write-in vote to be valid, voters need to write in a candidate’s name and fill in the bubble next to it.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Former Omaha Catholic school principal facing child porn charges

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A former principal at All Saints School has been recently charged with producing child pornography, according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

News

Trash questions answered as Omaha prepares to switch collectors

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Fifty-four days and counting. That’s how long Omaha neighborhoods will have to wait to see those new trash and recycling cans be put to use.

News

EMT’s and ER Doctor help deliver baby in the back of an ambulance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Being able to do this professionally was certainly an emotional high, it was exciting and it’s always good to see a good result with mom and baby getting through it safely,” says Dr. Eric Ernest, UNMC Emergency Dept.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Delta strengthens into a Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
The latest track on Hurricane Delta as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Coronavirus

Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance, now set to end just before Thanksgiving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
The City Council will decide during its meeting Tuesday afternoon whether to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

News

More than pink walk - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
We are just days away from the More Than Pink Walk.

News

Mask ordinance extended, Sarpy County has mixed feelings - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City Council voted 5-2 during its meeting Tuesday afternoon to further extend the face mask ordinance put in place in August.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summerlike warmth sticks around all week!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Plentiful sunshine takes us through the rest of the week with highs in the 80s! Omaha could even break the record high Friday (88 degrees set in 1928).

News

Dr. Mark Rupp urges Omaha to extend its mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Council is reviewing the city's face mask ordinance at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Council members will decide whether to extend the ordinance that has been in place since August.

News

Dr. Adi Pour asks for extended mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Council is reviewing the city's face mask ordinance at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Council members will decide whether to extend the ordinance that has been in place since August.