Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers discusses write-in campaign for Douglas County Commissioner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Ernie Chambers hopes to take on a new role and replace Commissioner Chris Rodgers in Douglas County’s third district.

“My blood is in this community. This community is in my blood,” Chambers said.

The Nebraska state senator addressed voters in a livestream interview Tuesday morning along with national racial and climate justice advocate, Anthony Karefa Rogers-Wright.

Chambers spoke on the current pandemic, climate change, and coal-fired plants in certain communities.

“Coal, even so-called ‘natural gas’ — these kinds of things are not beneficial. That’s why they’re always in communities that are powerless, virtually powerless politically,” Chambers said.

He also criticized Rodgers for his support on the new juvenile justice center in downtown Omaha.

“He cannot pretend to not know how damaging it is to a community to have so many of its children locked up,” Chambers said.

Rodgers responded with the following statement:

“I am extremely proud of the work we have done to reform our juvenile justice system, impact the social determinants of health, and fight the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the people of Douglas County’s Third District for their overwhelming support over the years.”

As a write-in candidate, Chambers would need at least five percent of the total vote in order for the Election Commission to report and tally his votes specifically.

In order for a write-in vote to be valid, voters need to write in a candidate’s name and fill in the bubble next to it.

